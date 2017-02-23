Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17278 Comments: 140225 Since: Aug 2009

Ala. senators to develop impeachment trial procedures [Gov. Robert Bentley]

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Montgomery Advertiser
Seeded on Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:28 AM
Discuss:

With the House of Representatives lurching toward some kind of resolution on impeachment charges against Gov. Robert Bentley, the Alabama Senate will make sure it’s ready should they have to conduct a trial.

Brian Lyman , Montgomery Advertiser

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor