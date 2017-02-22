Palm Bay Pastor Samuel Vidal Arrested For Molesting Teen, Investigators Say

BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Samuel Vidal, 40, a Palm Bay pastor and principal has been arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, according to a report by WFTV Channel 9’s Melonie Holt.
By Space Coast Daily
