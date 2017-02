No matter what we think about America’s 45th POTUS; No matter his promises or our expectations for coal, steel and manufacturing jobs flooding back into America before our Climate Denial floats Key-a-Lago out to sea; No matter alternative-facts by Conway & Spicer applause signs flailing us into the valley of the shadow of death – I fear no evil from a callous Donald, as must as I do, the indifference of the trumped.