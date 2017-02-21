When I was considering retirement abroad about three years ago, my friends were puzzled. I was a very involved member of the Mexican Democratic community loosely centered on South Tucson, Arizona. I worked for candidates there, voted for Democrats, and I was in love with Tucson in general. Yet here I am, less than five years later, retired in Latin America.

But I did see this political situation coming. I can even remember when it began to come together. Long ago I was offended and unimpressed to see prominent politicians turn into celebrities. Up to the postwar period, presidents and their wives were not particularly glamorous. But then in 1960, President and Mrs. John F. Kennedy came upon the scene. They could not have been more attractive.