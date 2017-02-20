Fox News Trashes Trump As President's Attacks On The Media Totally Backfire

On Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace said that Fox News does not like Trump's attacks on the media and that Trump's attacks on the press are worse than anything that President Obama did with his media criticism.
Jason Easley
