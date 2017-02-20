Guess Who Got Two Giant Windfalls This Week? Millionaires! | Crooks and Liars

On the day that millionaires got a pass from paying Social Security taxes, they also got a special gift from the Republican Senate: Mick Mulvaney’s confirmation as head of the Office of Management and Budget.
Richard RJ Eskow
On the day that millionaires got a pass from paying Social Security taxes, they also got a special gift from the Republican Senate: Mick Mulvaney’s confirmation as head of the Office of Management and Budget.
