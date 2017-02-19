Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17239 Comments: 140001 Since: Aug 2009

John Kasich: The Greatest Threat to Security Since WWII - SPIEGEL ONLINE

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSPIEGEL ONLINE
Seeded on Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:53 AM
Discuss:

NATO is in danger and the West is losing its cohesion. Lessons of the past warn us to stand tall against those seeking to unravel a global security framework that has kept us safe since World War II.

A Commentary By John Kasich, Governor of Ohio

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor