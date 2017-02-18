COMMISSION MEETINGS AND HEARINGS No Commission open meetings or executive sessions were scheduled this week. ADVISORY OPINIONS Advisory Opinion Request 2016-23 (Socialist Workers Party). On February 17, the Commission made public a comment on a draft in response to a request from the Socialist Workers Party and Socialist Workers National Campaign Committee to extend the partial reporting exemption provided in earlier advisory opinions to the Socialist Workers Party.
Federal Election Commission - Weekly Digest Week of February 13 – 17 [PDF 5 pages]
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:21 AM
