Federal Election Commission - Weekly Digest Week of February 13 – 17 [PDF 5 pages]

COMMISSION MEETINGS AND HEARINGS No Commission open meetings or executive sessions were scheduled this week. ADVISORY OPINIONS Advisory Opinion Request 2016-23 (Socialist Workers Party). On February 17, the Commission made public a comment on a draft in response to a request from the Socialist Workers Party and Socialist Workers National Campaign Committee to extend the partial reporting exemption provided in earlier advisory opinions to the Socialist Workers Party.

