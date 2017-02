(CN) – The Sixth Circuit ruled the IRS cannot prosecute a wealthy family for using a complex, but legal, tax strategy to avoid limitations on Roth IRA contributions and funnel $6 million into tax-free investment accounts.

“[The Roman Emperor] Caligula posted the tax laws in such fine print and so high that his subjects could not read them,” Judge Jeffrey Sutton begins his 15-page opinion. “That’s not a good idea, we can all agree.”