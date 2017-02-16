Newsvine

Already stumping for 2020? Trump team announces 'campaign event'

Thu Feb 16, 2017
President Trump took office just weeks ago, but appears slated to travel to Orlando, Fla., on Saturday for what White House press secretary Sean Spicer says is “a campaign event.” The gathering, which is listed on Trump’s campaign website, will take place at a hangar at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport, the site of a Trump campaign rally in September. On the day of his inauguration, Trump filed paperwork with the Federal Election Committee indicating a possible re-election bid in 2020. Trump wrote that his filing “does not constitute a formal announcement,” but as a result, he is able to collect donations.

