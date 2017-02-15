The U.S. Navy is actively monitoring a Russian spy ship that has been operating in international waters along the East Coast of the United States, according to a senior United States official, and Connecticut lawmakers are responding to reports from several news outlets that the ship is “loitering” in the waters off the coast of Connecticut, near the submarine base.
Russian Spy Ship Spotted Off New England Coast: Reports | NECN
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Feb 15, 2017 6:20 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment