TRENTON, N.J. – A Monmouth County, New Jersey, man today admitted downloading sexually explicit videos and images of children to his home computer, U.S. Attorney Paul J. Fishman announced.

James Paroline, 27, of Red Bank, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson in Trenton federal court to Count One of an indictment charging him with receiving child pornography.