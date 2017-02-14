Newsvine

Student Loan Debt Collector Will Pay $700,000 for Unlawful Collection Calls in Settlement with FTC

GC Services, a large debt collector charged with using unlawful tactics to collect on federal student loans and other debts, will pay a $700,000 civil penalty under a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.

Student loan debt is a large and growing segment of the U.S. debt collection industry, according to the FTC. More than 40 million consumers have outstanding loan debt, carrying an average balance of $29,000. GC Services is a third-party debt collector of defaulted federal student loans and other types of debt.

The FTC’s complaint against GC Services Limited Partnership, filed on the FTC’s behalf by the Department of Justice, alleged that the company’s collectors left phone messages that illegally disclosed purported debts to others without their permission.

