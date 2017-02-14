CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Texas man, formerly of Charleston, was sentenced today to six months in federal prison for a financial crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Kevin Mabone, 56, previously pleaded guilty to misappropriating government funds. He was also ordered to pay $6,684.40 in restitution.
Former Charleston Job Corps Center employee sentenced to federal prison for misappropriating government funds
