Federal Firearms Charges Filed Against Five Men in Topeka

TOPEKA, KAN. – Five Topeka men were indicted Wednesday in separate cases on federal firearms charges, U. S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

The defendants are:

Amir Antwan Torenze Peppers, 24, who is in custody in the Shawnee County Jail, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction.

Mason Cameron Reves, 27, Topeka, Kan., one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction, and one count of unlawful possession of a sawed off shotgun.

Bruce Mayo Nichols II, 34, Topeka, Kan., one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction.

Oscar D. Rangel, 28, who is in custody in the Shawnee County Jail, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Chad C. Ramage, 46, Topeka, Kan., one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction.