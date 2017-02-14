- Kenneth Harrisson is facing charges of possession of child pornography, using the mail system for an indecent purpose and smuggling prohibited goods
- Harrisson was arrested in 2013 after accepting delivery of a large box containing what's been described a 4-foot-2 prepubescent female doll
- Witnesses testified the Japanese sex doll was dressed in school uniform and came equipped with opening mimicking female sex organ
- Canadian law defines child porn, in part, as 'depiction, for a sexual purpose, of a sexual organ or the anal region of a person under the age of 18 years'
Canadian man tried for child porn over Japanese sex doll | Daily Mail Online
