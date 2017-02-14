Prosecutor's Office Charges Bronx Man with Manufacturing Child Porn - News - TAPinto

SOMERVILLE, N.J. - The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has charged a Bronx, New York man with manufacturing child pornography.
By TAPINTO SOMERSET HILLS
Image: Efrain A. Martinez of Bronx, NY. Credits: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office
SOMERVILLE, N.J. - The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has charged a Bronx, New York man with manufacturing child pornography.
By TAPINTO SOMERSET HILLS
Image: Efrain A. Martinez of Bronx, NY. Credits: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment