Former Des Moines, Washington Resident Convicted of Production and Possession of Child Pornography

Made Videos of Sexually Explicit Conduct with Sleeping Children

          A U.S. District Court jury found a former Des Moines, Washington man guilty of producing and possessing images of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. ROBERT D. THORSON, 58, was arrested May 30, 2016, after his girlfriend called Des Moines police after finding sexually explicit images of minors on THORSON’s phone. Over the three-day trial jurors heard testimony about images on THORSON’s phone, computer, thumb drives and DVDs. Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez scheduled sentencing in the case for March 12, 2017.

