Former Detective Convicted and Sentenced for Filing False Police Report to Cover Up Civil Rights Violation

A former detective with the Ville Platte Police Department in Ville Platte, Louisiana, was sentenced today to 18 months in prison for filing a false report to cover up a civil rights violation, announced Acting Assistant Attorney General Tom Wheeler of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley of the Western District of Louisiana.
Seeded on Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:31 PM
