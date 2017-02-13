Newsvine

Former Detective Convicted and Sentenced for Filing False Police Report to Cover Up Civil Rights Violation

View Original Article: | OPA | Department of Justice
Seeded on Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:31 PM
A former detective with the Ville Platte Police Department in Ville Platte, Louisiana, was sentenced today to 18 months in prison for filing a false report to cover up a civil rights violation, announced Acting Assistant Attorney General Tom Wheeler of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley of the Western District of Louisiana. 

