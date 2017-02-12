Florida Has Seen Bad Effects from Trump-Like Climate Gag Orders - Scientific American

The state, and North Carolina, had trouble planning for damaging erosion after orders similar to White House moves

Kristina Trotta was working for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in Miami in 2014 when she and her colleagues were called into a staff meeting. “We were told by the regional director that we were no longer supposed to say ‘global warming,’ ‘climate change’ or ‘sea level rise,’” says Trotta, who works on coral reef conservation. “We were finally told we are the governor’s agency and this is what the governor wants, and so this is what we’re going to do.”