Operators of Online 'High Schools' Settle FTC Charges That They Misled Tens of Thousands Consumers with Fake Diplomas | Federal Trade Commission

The operators of two online “high schools” have agreed to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that they falsely claimed to be accredited schools but actually were little more than diploma mills that sold worthless pieces of paper.

The settlements resolve charges the FTC brought in February 2016 against Capitol Network Distance Learning Programs and Stepping Stonez Development, LLC, two separate diploma mills that used names like Capitol High School, Aberdeen Academy, West Madison Falls High School, Columbia Northern High School, and Heritage Western High School.

