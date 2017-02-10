Newsvine

Logan County man sentenced for accepting kickbacks as an employee of a subsidiary of Arch Coal

Source: USAO-SDWV | Department of Justice
Charleston, W.Va. – A Logan County man was sentenced today to five years of probation for his role in a kickback scheme, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Chadwick Lusk, 35, of Davin, previously pleaded guilty to honest services mail fraud. He was also ordered to pay $230,000 in restitution to Arch Coal.

