Charleston, W.Va. – A Logan County man was sentenced today to five years of probation for his role in a kickback scheme, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Chadwick Lusk, 35, of Davin, previously pleaded guilty to honest services mail fraud. He was also ordered to pay $230,000 in restitution to Arch Coal.
Logan County man sentenced for accepting kickbacks as an employee of a subsidiary of Arch Coal
