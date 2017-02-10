Florence Woman Sentenced for Defrauding Farm Assistance Program

Columbia, South Carolina ---- United States Attorney Beth Drake stated today that Roselyn Goodrum, age 47, of Florence, has been sentenced to 27 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to Conspiracy, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371, regarding the administration of farm-related disaster benefits. She also was ordered to pay over $146,000 in restitution to the federal government. United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell of Florence presided over the hearing. Goodrum pled guilty September 1, 2016.