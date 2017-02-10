Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17125 Comments: 139381 Since: Aug 2009

Florence Woman Sentenced for Defrauding Farm Assistance Program

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: | USAO-SC | Department of Justice
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:02 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Columbia, South Carolina ---- United States Attorney Beth Drake stated today that Roselyn Goodrum, age 47, of Florence, has been sentenced to 27 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to Conspiracy, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371, regarding the administration of farm-related disaster benefits. She also was ordered to pay over $146,000 in restitution to the federal government. United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell of Florence presided over the hearing. Goodrum pled guilty September 1, 2016.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor