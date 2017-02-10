Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17118 Comments: 139363 Since: Aug 2009

Bay Area Woman Sentenced to 9 Years in Federal Prison for Identity Theft Scheme to Steal State Disability Benefits

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: | USAO-EDCA | Department of Justice
Seeded on Fri Feb 10, 2017 7:30 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jermila McCoy, 34, of Oakland, was sentenced today to nine years and two months in prison for charges related to a large identity theft scheme to defraud the State of California of disability insurance benefits, United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor