Bay Area Woman Sentenced to 9 Years in Federal Prison for Identity Theft Scheme to Steal State Disability Benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jermila McCoy, 34, of Oakland, was sentenced today to nine years and two months in prison for charges related to a large identity theft scheme to defraud the State of California of disability insurance benefits, United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
