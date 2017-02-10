Former Altus Bank President Sentenced to Four Years in Federal Prison for Bank Fraud and Ordered to Pay $10 Million in Restitution to FDIC

Altus Business Partner Also Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Bank Fraud Conspiracy

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma –PAUL HAROLD DOUGHTY, 67, of Edmond, Oklahoma, the former president and chairman of First State Bank of Altus ("FSB"), was sentenced today to 48 months in federal prison after a jury convicted him in July of 2016 of bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, misapplication of bank funds, making a false bank entry, and unauthorized issuance of a bank loan in connection with FSB and various loan schemes, announced Mark A. Yancey, United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma. At today’s sentencing, United States District Judge David L. Russell also ordered Doughty to pay $10,120,166.58 in restitution to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"). On December 2, 2016, FRED DON ANDERSON, 67, of Eagle Point, Oregon, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiring with Doughty to commit bank fraud. Anderson partnered with Doughty in several businesses headquartered in Altus. In July 2009, state banking regulators closed FSB due to the bank’s loan losses, and the FDIC was appointed as the bank’s receiver.

In April 2015, a federal grand jury charged Doughty and Anderson with fraud related to three alleged loan schemes: (1) a series of FSB loans to finance a real estate development in Routt County, Colorado; (2) a series of "senior life settlement loans" from FSB to support an Altus aerospace company; and (3) a $2 million unauthorized loan from FSB to a company under Doughty and Anderson’s control.