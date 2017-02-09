House Democrat Drops A Truth Bomb On National TV By Suggesting Trump Will Be Impeached

When asked on MSNBC if Congress is heading for four more years of stalemate, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) dropped a truth bomb and said that she doesn’t expect Trump to be in office for four years because he is vulnerable to impeachment.
Jason Easley
