Ohio: Lerenzo White, Justice White, Justin White indicted after human trafficking arrest - The Global Dispatch

A federal grand jury has indicted a Columbus man with five counts of human trafficking.
Lerenzo White, 30, who operates under nicknames “Justice” and “Justin,” is accused of trafficking at least five women in prostitution through force, fraud or coercion.
Seeded on Thu Feb 9, 2017 5:33 PM
