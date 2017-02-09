Kellyanne Conway Breaks The Law By Using The White House To Sell Ivanka Trump's Clothes [Video]

During an interview on Fox and Friends, White House Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway broke the law by using her position and the White House briefing room to tell people to buy Ivanka Trump’s clothing line.
Jason Easley
