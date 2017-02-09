In his first call as president with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump denounced a treaty that caps U.S. and Russian deployment of nuclear warheads as a bad deal for the United States, according to two U.S. officials and one former U.S. official with knowledge of the call.
Trump denounced Obama-era nukes treaty in Putin call — but had to ask what the treaty was: sources
