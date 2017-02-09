Newsvine

Samantha Bee praises CNN's recent coverage [Video]

At the opening of Wednesday’s Full Frontal, Samantha Bee had plenty of unsurprising Donald Trump-related topics to discuss, but she preferred to talk about something that did surprise her: the recent performance of CNN.

Derek Lawrence

