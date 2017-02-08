Republican congressman says white terrorists are different

During a CNN appearance on Tuesday, Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) asserted that “there’s a difference” between attacks carried out by Muslim extremists and attacks carried out by white supremacists or other attackers who aren’t Muslim.
Aaron Rupar
