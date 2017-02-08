Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17097 Comments: 139268 Since: Aug 2009

Republican congressman says white terrorists are different

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThink Progress
Seeded on Wed Feb 8, 2017 6:20 PM
Discuss:

During a CNN appearance on Tuesday, Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) asserted that “there’s a difference” between attacks carried out by Muslim extremists and attacks carried out by white supremacists or other attackers who aren’t Muslim.

Aaron Rupar

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor