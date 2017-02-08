Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17093 Comments: 139242 Since: Aug 2009

Trump White House Hides Behind Death Of Navy Seal They Got Killed To Avoid Criticism Of Raid

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Wed Feb 8, 2017 2:00 PM
Discuss:

In a disgusting display, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried to dodge criticism of the disastrous Yemen raid by claiming that anyone who criticizes the raid is dishonoring the memory of deceased CPO Ryan Owens.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor