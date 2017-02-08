Architect Of Offshore Fraud Haven And Orchestrator Of More Than 40 Pump And Dump Schemes Sentenced To 6 And 12 Years In Prison, Respectively, For Executing A $250 Million Money Laundering Scheme

Defendants Used Shell Companies in Belize and the West Indies to Facilitate Numerous Fraud Schemes, Including the Manipulation of Cynk Technology Corp (CYNK)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Earlier today, Robert Bandfield, a U.S. citizen and resident of Belize, and Gregg R. Mulholland, a dual U.S. and Canadian citizen, were sentenced to 6 and 12 years in prison, respectively. In May 2016, Bandfield pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy for setting up an elaborate and fraudulent structure of shell companies and brokerage firms in Belize and the West Indies that enabled his clients to fraudulently manipulate the stocks of dozens of U.S. publicly-traded companies. That same month, Mulholland, the secret owner of Legacy Global Markets S.A. (Legacy), an offshore broker-dealer and investment management company based in Panama City, Panama and Belize City, Belize, pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy for fraudulently manipulating the stocks of more than 40 U.S. publicly-traded companies and then laundering more than $250 million in fraudulent proceeds through at least five offshore law firms. As part of the sentences, Bandfield was ordered to forfeit, among other things, $1 million and all his rights and interests in three corporate entities -- IPC Management Services LLC, IPC Corporate Services Inc. and IPC Corporate Services LLC (collectively, “IPC Corp”) -- that he founded and controlled in Belize, whereas Mulholland was ordered to forfeit, among other things, a Dassault-Breguet Falcon 50 aircraft, a Range Rover Defender vehicle, two real estate properties in British Columbia, and funds and securities on deposit at more than 25 bank and brokerage accounts.