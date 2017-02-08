Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17089 Comments: 139230 Since: Aug 2009

Former Lincoln Land Community College Employee Pleads Guilty to Fraud Scheme; Agrees to Pay Back Nearly $700,000

Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: | USAO-CDIL | Department of Justice
Seeded on Wed Feb 8, 2017 5:53 AM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A former telecommunications employee of Lincoln Land Community College, John H. Martinez, 47, waived indictment and pled guilty to a scheme that defrauded the college of nearly $700,000 over seven years. Martinez, of the 4600 block of Lily Lane, Springfield, Ill., appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins on Friday, Feb. 3.

