SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A former telecommunications employee of Lincoln Land Community College, John H. Martinez, 47, waived indictment and pled guilty to a scheme that defrauded the college of nearly $700,000 over seven years. Martinez, of the 4600 block of Lily Lane, Springfield, Ill., appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins on Friday, Feb. 3.
Former Lincoln Land Community College Employee Pleads Guilty to Fraud Scheme; Agrees to Pay Back Nearly $700,000
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Feb 8, 2017 5:53 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment