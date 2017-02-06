Newsvine

Patriots player Martellus Bennett plans to skip Super Bowl White House visit to avoid meeting Trump

Seeded on Mon Feb 6, 2017 1:43 PM
After winning Sunday night’s Super Bowl, the New England Patriots are headed to the White House. But one name won’t be on the guest list. Martellus Bennett said during a post-game interview, “I’m not going to go.”

Erin Corbett

