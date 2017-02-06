Patriots player Martellus Bennett plans to skip Super Bowl White House visit to avoid meeting Trump

After winning Sunday night’s Super Bowl, the New England Patriots are headed to the White House. But one name won’t be on the guest list. Martellus Bennett said during a post-game interview, “I’m not going to go.”
Erin Corbett
