VoteVets Releases Blistering New Ad, Telling Trump To Start Acting Like a Legitimate President | VoteVets.org

VoteVets Releases Blistering New Ad, Telling Trump To Start Acting Like a Legitimate President

Seeded on Mon Feb 6, 2017
Seeded on Mon Feb 6, 2017 11:52 AM
WASHINGTON, DC – The largest progressive group of veterans in America, with over 500,000 supporters, VoteVets.org, is today releasing a blistering new television ad that takes on Donald Trump’s initial moves as President. The spot debuted on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” a show Trump reportedly watches daily, to get in front of his face.  The group immediately announced plans to expand the buy to other shows and networks.

