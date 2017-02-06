VoteVets Releases Blistering New Ad, Telling Trump To Start Acting Like a Legitimate President | VoteVets.org

WASHINGTON, DC – The largest progressive group of veterans in America, with over 500,000 supporters, VoteVets.org, is today releasing a blistering new television ad that takes on Donald Trump’s initial moves as President. The spot debuted on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” a show Trump reportedly watches daily, to get in front of his face. The group immediately announced plans to expand the buy to other shows and networks.
