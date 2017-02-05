Dissent, Democracy, and Deliberation Are on Trump's Chopping Block

James Madison said representatives should be able to "withstand the temporary delusion" to "give time and opportunity for more cool and sedate reflection." That clearly does not describe Donald Trump.
By Tim Libretti
