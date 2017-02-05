Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17061 Comments: 139096 Since: Aug 2009

Dissent, Democracy, and Deliberation Are on Trump's Chopping Block

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Sun Feb 5, 2017 9:23 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

James Madison said representatives should be able to "withstand the temporary delusion" to "give time and opportunity for more cool and sedate reflection." That clearly does not describe Donald Trump.

By Tim Libretti

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor