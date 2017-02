Heroin, like cocaine and marijuana, seems to inspire an endless supply of monikers once the drug hits the streets.

In case you needed a refresher, there’s “dope,” “smack,” “China white,” “brown sugar,” “Mexican mud,” “black tar,” “horse,” “snowball,” and “Big H,” just to name a few.

Florida law enforcement officials announced this week that there’s a new name for the deadly drug: “Donald Trump.”