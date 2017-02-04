Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17061 Comments: 139094 Since: Aug 2009

The Economist's Editors Calls Donald Trump 'An Insurgent in the White House' [Op-Ed]

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Sat Feb 4, 2017 5:45 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"The bleak cadence of last month’s inauguration was still in the air when Donald Trump lobbed the first Molotov cocktail of policies and executive orders against the capital’s brilliant-white porticos. He has not stopped."

By Hrafnkell Haraldsson 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor