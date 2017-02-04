Newsvine

Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez

About #NotMyPresident - Bigots and Racists can all go to Hell. Articles: 132 Seeds: 17061 Comments: 139094 Since: Aug 2009

Trump Moves to Scale Back Financial Regulations – Courthouse News Service

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse-#NotMyPrez View Original Article: – Courthouse News Service
Seeded on Sat Feb 4, 2017 4:23 PM
Discuss:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking his first steps aimed at scaling back financial services regulations, and the Republican-run Congress cast a vote early Friday signaling that it’s eager to help.

JILL COLVIN, AP

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor