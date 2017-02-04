Trump Moves to Scale Back Financial Regulations – Courthouse News Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking his first steps aimed at scaling back financial services regulations, and the Republican-run Congress cast a vote early Friday signaling that it’s eager to help.
JILL COLVIN, AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking his first steps aimed at scaling back financial services regulations, and the Republican-run Congress cast a vote early Friday signaling that it’s eager to help.
JILL COLVIN, AP
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment