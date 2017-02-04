Republicans ax disclosure, emissions rules on energy – Metro

Newsvine

Republicans ax disclosure, emissions rules on energy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republicans on Friday repealed a securities disclosure rule aimed at curbing corruption at energy and mining companies and voted to ax emissions limits on drilling operations, part of a push to remove Obama-era regulations on extractive industries.

In a 52-47 vote, the Republican-controlled Senate approved a resolution to eradicate a rule requiring companies such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp to publicly state taxes and other fees paid to foreign governments like Russia.

By Lisa Lambert and Timothy Gardner

