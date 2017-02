HOUSTON – Two area men have been ordered to federal prison following their convictions of conspiracy and wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson. A federal jury sitting in Houston convicted Aaron Matthew Pierce, 37, of Houston, following a five-day trial Nov. 14, 2016, while Darrell Demond Arline, 37, of Pearland, pleaded guilty on the first day of trial to all counts as charged - conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 14 counts of wire fraud.