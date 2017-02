Anchorage, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Karen L. Loeffler announced today that an Anchorage woman was sentenced yesterday to 42 months in prison for conspiring to obtain stolen checks and then forging and negotiating the stolen checks at different banks and grocery stores in Anchorage.

Victoria Kosetatino, 25, of Anchorage, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess, who also ordered Kosetatino to pay full restitution.