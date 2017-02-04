Pimp who sold teen for sex in Dallas, Wichita Falls gets 18 years in prison | Crime | Dallas News

A Dallas pimp was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison this week after he admitted selling a teenager for sex.
Edric Robinson was sentenced in federal court this week. (Dallas County Jail)
Reece Kelley Graham
---------
A Dallas pimp was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison this week after he admitted selling a teenager for sex.
Edric Robinson was sentenced in federal court this week. (Dallas County Jail)
Reece Kelley Graham
---------
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment