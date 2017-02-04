Miami-Dade Police Detective Convicted of Civil Rights Offenses for Stealing Property from Motorists and Obstructing Justice

The Justice Department announced today that a federal jury convicted former Miami-Dade Police Detective William Kostopoulos, 49, with using his law enforcement authority to violate the civil rights of two motorists as well as obstructing justice.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Thomas Wheeler of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Wifredo A. Ferrer for the Southern District of Florida, and Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Miami Field Office, made the announcement.