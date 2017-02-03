Arkansas GOP targets Sharia law after passing bill to allow rapists to sue their victims for abortion

Republican lawmakers in Arkansas have granted preliminary approval to a bill apparently aimed at Sharia, or Islamic law, after passing a law that would allow fathers and parents to block a woman from having an abortion.
Travis Gettys
Republican lawmakers in Arkansas have granted preliminary approval to a bill apparently aimed at Sharia, or Islamic law, after passing a law that would allow fathers and parents to block a woman from having an abortion.
Travis Gettys
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment