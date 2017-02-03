Columbia Man Sentenced to 360 months for Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Child | USAO-SC | Department of Justice

Columbia, South Carolina---- United States Attorney Beth Drake stated today that Ricardo Favela (age 44) was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Columbia, South Carolina, for two counts of aggravated sexual abuse on a child and one count of abusive sexual contact with a child. Senior United States District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie of Columbia sentenced Favela to 360 months (30 years) incarceration. The defendant was also sentenced to a term of supervised release, sex offender rehabilitation, and will be required to register with the South Carolina Sex Offender register upon his release.
