Columbia Man Sentenced to 360 months for Aggravated Sexual Assault on a Child | USAO-SC | Department of Justice

View Original Article: | USAO-SC | Department of Justice
Seeded on Fri Feb 3, 2017 9:00 AM
Columbia, South Carolina---- United States Attorney Beth Drake stated today that Ricardo Favela (age 44) was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Columbia, South Carolina, for two counts of aggravated sexual abuse on a child and one count of abusive sexual contact with a child. Senior United States District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie of Columbia sentenced Favela to 360 months (30 years) incarceration. The defendant was also sentenced to a term of supervised release, sex offender rehabilitation, and will be required to register with the South Carolina Sex Offender register upon his release.

