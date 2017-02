LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A Meade County, Kentucky, man on the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, was sentenced in United States District Court, by District Judge David J. Hale, to 15 years in prison followed by a life term of Supervised Release, for transporting and possessing child pornography announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr.

Travis Tucker, 30, was charged by grand jury Indictment on February 17, 2016. He pled guilty to the charges on November 7, 2016. Tucker remains in federal custody.