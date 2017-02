Orlando, Florida – United States Attorney A. Lee Bentley, III announces the arrest of David Wright (28, Sebastian, FL) in the Eastern District of Virginia. Wright has been charged in two separate indictments with attempted enticement of a minor and failure to appear, respectively. If convicted of the attempted enticement charge, he faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. If convicted of the failure to appear charge, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.