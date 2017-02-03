Uvalde Man Sentenced to Maximum 20 Years in Federal Prison for Receipt of Child Pornography

In Del Rio yesterday afternoon, 35-year-old Juan Ramon Gutierrez of Uvalde, TX, was sentenced to the statutory maximum of 20 years in federal prison for receipt of child pornography announced United States Attorney Richard L. Durbin, Jr., and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden, San Antonio Division.

In addition to the prison term, United States District Judge Alia Moses ordered that Gutierrez pay a $2,000 fine and be placed on supervised release for a period of ten years after completing his prison term.